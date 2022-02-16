Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of FLL stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.99. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

In other news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.