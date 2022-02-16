FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer Sells 150,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

