Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

FMS opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

