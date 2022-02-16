Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock worth $10,913,789. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 921.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 141,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 59,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,076.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

