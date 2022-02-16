Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 1.58% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.