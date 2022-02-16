Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 1.58% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

