Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

