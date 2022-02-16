Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

