Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 590 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of WD-40 worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of WDFC opened at $215.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $332.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.