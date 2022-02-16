Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FBRT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 113.60 and a current ratio of 113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

