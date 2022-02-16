Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 552,355 shares.The stock last traded at $142.34 and had previously closed at $142.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.54.

The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

