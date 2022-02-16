Franchise Group (FRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

