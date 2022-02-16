Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fossil Group worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fossil Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,799 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOSL stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $700.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 1.64. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

