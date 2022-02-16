Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

FBIO opened at $1.88 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

