Fortitude Gold Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.25 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 0.75 and a 1 year high of 8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.95.

