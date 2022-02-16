Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 104,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

