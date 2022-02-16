FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 556,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,441. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FMC by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FMC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FMC by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

