FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. 21,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FMC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

