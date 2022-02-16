Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.38 Million

Analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will post $216.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53).

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,242. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

