Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.38 Million

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will post $216.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53).

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,242. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.