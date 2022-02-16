Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.38 Million

Analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will post $216.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53).
Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,242. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
