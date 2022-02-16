Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

