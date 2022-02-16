Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 6,005 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53.

