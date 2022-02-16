Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 30,846 Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

