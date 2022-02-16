FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.