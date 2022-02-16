Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR traded down $10.07 on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,087. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.