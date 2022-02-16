Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 3.7%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 944,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 774,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$40.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

Get Fission 3.0 alerts:

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.