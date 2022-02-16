Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. 5,331,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,781. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

