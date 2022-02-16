First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 29,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

