First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

