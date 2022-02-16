Financial Survey: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atkore has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atkore and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.70%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.64 $587.86 million $14.80 7.24 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.18 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -65.77

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Summary

Atkore beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

