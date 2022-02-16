Financial Contrast: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SOS alerts:

6.6% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SOS and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 2.60 $4.40 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SOS and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.