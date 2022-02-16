FIL Ltd Sells 5,513 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $52,406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ZEN opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80.
In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,672 shares of company stock worth $11,157,380. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.