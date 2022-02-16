FIL Ltd Sells 5,513 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $52,406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,672 shares of company stock worth $11,157,380. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

