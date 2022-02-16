FIL Ltd Sells 114,250 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,250 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average is $202.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

