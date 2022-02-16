FIL Ltd Makes New $322,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:CWH opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

