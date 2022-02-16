FIL Ltd Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 596 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $342.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

