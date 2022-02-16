FIL Ltd Acquires 3,142 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

