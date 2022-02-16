FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.21

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 3709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Get FIGS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $11,170,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $5,010,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.