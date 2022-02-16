Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence Sells 4,558 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FITB stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

