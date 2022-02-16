Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence Sells 4,558 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FITB stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
