Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

