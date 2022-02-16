Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44 to $1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.420 billion to $3.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. 9,586,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,360. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

