Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 245,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,447. The company has a market cap of $368.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

