Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

NYSE:FN opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

