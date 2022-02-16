Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

