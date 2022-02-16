Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was up 4.1% on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $200.97 and last traded at $200.01. Approximately 17,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,590,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.11.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.