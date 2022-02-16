Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.11.

Expedia Group stock opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

