ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EXLS stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. ExlService has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExlService (EXLS)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.