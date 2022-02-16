ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EXLS stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. ExlService has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

