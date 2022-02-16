Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.
In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,721 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
