Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,721 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

