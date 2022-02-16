EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.25

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 6935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

