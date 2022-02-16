Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

