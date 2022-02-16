Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,394 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

LUV stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

