Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

FHB opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

