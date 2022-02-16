Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

